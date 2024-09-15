Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Decreases By 37.5%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTSOF remained flat at $24.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. DTS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

DTS Company Profile

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

