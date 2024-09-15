Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Grows By 48.4%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Shares of DDEJF remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,200. The company has a quick ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 50.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

