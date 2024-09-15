Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Increases By 50.0%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UREKF remained flat at 0.16 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average is 0.76. Eureka Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 6.50.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

