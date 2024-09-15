Short Interest in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Declines By 18.2%

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ferrari by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $469.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $498.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.51.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

