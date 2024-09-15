Short Interest in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Rises By 20.7%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $10.32 on Friday, hitting $225.59. 3,697,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.