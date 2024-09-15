Short Interest in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Rises By 20.7%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $10.32 on Friday, hitting $225.59. 3,697,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $228.68.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.