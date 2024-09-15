Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Increases By 50.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of CBULF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,648. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

