Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Increases By 50.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of CBULF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,648. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Gratomic Company Profile
