Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Rises By 90.0%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ GREEL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

