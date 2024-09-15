Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Increases By 113.8%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.93.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.