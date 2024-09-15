Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Expands By 121.5%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

VMO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 243,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,174. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

