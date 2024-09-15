Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declines By 63.2%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,339. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

