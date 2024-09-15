Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Increases By 115.0%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Jiuzi Stock Up 13.4 %
Jiuzi stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,456. Jiuzi has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.
