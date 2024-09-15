Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Rises By 150.0%

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KACL. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KACL opened at $12.20 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

