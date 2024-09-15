Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Drops By 30.5%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

Shares of MCCRF remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

