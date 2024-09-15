Short Interest in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Decreases By 24.2%

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFICL remained flat at $25.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

