Short Interest in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Expands By 19.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of MPLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 959,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,503. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

MultiPlan shares are going to reverse split on Monday, September 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 20th.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MultiPlan will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MultiPlan news, CEO Travis Dalton acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,666.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis Dalton bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,666.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Michael Garis bought 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,721,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,731,165 shares of company stock valued at $555,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 482,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MultiPlan by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770,826 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 3,401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,426,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 8,185,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

