Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Expands By 111.8%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
