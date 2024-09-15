Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Expands By 111.8%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,346. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

