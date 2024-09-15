Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Declines By 24.9%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 1,095,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,228.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $14.19.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
