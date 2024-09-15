Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Declines By 24.9%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 1,095,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,228.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

