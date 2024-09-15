Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Grows By 106.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance

Pacific Green Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 4,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

