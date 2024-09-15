Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Grows By 106.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance
Pacific Green Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 4,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Green Technologies
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.