Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Decreases By 26.0%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ RSLS remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,012. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

