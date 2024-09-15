Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 21.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Snam Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 35,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Snam Company Profile

See Also

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

