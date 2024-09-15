Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 21.8%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Snam Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 35,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66.
Snam Company Profile
