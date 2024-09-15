Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Increases By 46.1%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SOBKY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

