Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Declines By 46.6%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %

SSSSL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.