Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Drops By 23.8%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 270,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of RGF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 107,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,834. The company has a market cap of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.53. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.