Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Drops By 51.6%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,229. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,292,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 104,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

