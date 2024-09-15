Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Drops By 28.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,507,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 2,098,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,370.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
TSRYF stock remained flat at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.
About Treasury Wine Estates
