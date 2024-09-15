Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Drops By 28.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,507,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 2,098,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,370.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

TSRYF stock remained flat at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.