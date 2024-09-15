Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Grows By 20.1%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 433,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 310,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,033. The firm has a market cap of $289.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.84. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TrueCar by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

