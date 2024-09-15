Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Expands By 81.4%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

United Homes Group Trading Up 24.4 %

Shares of UHGWW stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.