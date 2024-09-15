Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Decreases By 34.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UONE opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
