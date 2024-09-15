Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Decreases By 34.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UONE opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

