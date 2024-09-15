Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Declines By 46.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBND traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.36. 48,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
