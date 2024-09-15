Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Declines By 46.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.36. 48,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,721,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,032,000 after acquiring an additional 818,770 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,596,000.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

