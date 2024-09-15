Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Declines By 46.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.36. 48,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,721,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,032,000 after acquiring an additional 818,770 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,596,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

