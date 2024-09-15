Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Decreases By 20.0%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VFSWW stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.