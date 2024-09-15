Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Silicom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.04. Silicom has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Silicom

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.