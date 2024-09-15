Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

