SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $715.76 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $715.76 million and $645,342.78 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,563.96 or 0.99838731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59772114 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $272,297.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

