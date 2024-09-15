Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Director Andrew J. Schwab Sells 13,837 Shares

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of SKYE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKYE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.