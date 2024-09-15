Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Director Andrew J. Schwab Sells 13,837 Shares

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Skye Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of SKYE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $19.41.
Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
