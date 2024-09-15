Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading 1.4% Higher

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,436.90 ($18.79) and last traded at GBX 1,436 ($18.78). Approximately 309,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 521,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,416 ($18.52).

Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,402.94.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

