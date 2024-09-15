Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading 1.4% Higher

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,436.90 ($18.79) and last traded at GBX 1,436 ($18.78). Approximately 309,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 521,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,416 ($18.52).
Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,402.94.
Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile
Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smithson Investment Trust
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.