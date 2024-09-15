Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $113.69. 562,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,566,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,399,016.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $3,352,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

