Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Up 1.5%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 64,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 188,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Solvay Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

