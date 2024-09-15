SOLVE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.32 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.32 million and $216,300.03 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

