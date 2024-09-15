SOMESING (SSX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $764,746.68

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $764,746.68 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,251,463,198 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

