Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of SOND stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,766. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Get Sonder alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonder

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.