SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Down 0%

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.53. 4,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 1,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

