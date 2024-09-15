SPACE ID Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $236.26 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.34867786 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $5,832,831.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

