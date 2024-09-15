SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.21. 1,148,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.