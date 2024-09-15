SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $242,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,926,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $238.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.