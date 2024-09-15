Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 1.0% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,246,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,159,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.