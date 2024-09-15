Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 25.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.31. The company has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

