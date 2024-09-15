Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

