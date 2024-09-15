Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $145,477,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

