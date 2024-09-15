Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.7% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 41.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PulteGroup by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $139.54 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

