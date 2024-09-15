Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 14 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $914.10 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $858.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.16.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

